Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,978 ($51.97). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,870 ($50.56), with a volume of 71,689 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,974.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

