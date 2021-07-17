Credit Suisse AG Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Schneider National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,051 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

