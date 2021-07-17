Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,488 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.