Credit Suisse Group Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $180.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $195.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

