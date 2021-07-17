Crestwood Equity Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a payout ratio of 431.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 227.3%.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

