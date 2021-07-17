Critical Analysis: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40 Viavi Solutions 0 1 4 0 2.80

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.01%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96% Viavi Solutions 6.47% 18.68% 7.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 31.33 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -34.62 Viavi Solutions $1.14 billion 3.37 $28.70 million $0.58 28.90

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

