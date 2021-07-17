Critical Contrast: Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) and SAP (NYSE:SAP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

3.9% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and SAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Autonomous N/A -42.98% -39.35% SAP 19.87% 19.27% 9.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Foresight Autonomous and SAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Autonomous 0 0 2 0 3.00 SAP 0 12 10 0 2.45

Foresight Autonomous currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.61%. SAP has a consensus target price of $129.22, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given Foresight Autonomous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Autonomous is more favorable than SAP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foresight Autonomous and SAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Autonomous N/A N/A -$15.38 million N/A N/A SAP $31.23 billion 5.81 $5.88 billion $5.13 28.78

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Risk and Volatility

Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAP has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats Foresight Autonomous on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. It has a strategic cooperation agreement with FLIR Systems, Inc. to develop, market, and distribute QuadSight vision system. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management. The company also provides SAP solutions for enterprise information management that offers capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate, and archive data; SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Analytics Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence, a suite of flexible and scalable self-service BI tools; SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a cloud data warehouse solution for business and IT users; and SAP BW/4HANA, an on-premise data warehouse solution. In addition, it offers SAP Integration Suite that help customers with holistic integration, and API-based and event-based integrations; SAP Extension Suite that provides ready-to-use services to accelerate and develop application extensions; SAP Internet of Things, a cloud solution that generates business outcomes; and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, a software robot to mimic human actions and responses. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.