Critical Survey: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -52.86% Veoneer -29.18% -30.99% -18.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 118.51 -$81.51 million N/A N/A Veoneer $1.37 billion 1.60 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -4.84

Innoviz Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veoneer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Veoneer 4 6 1 0 1.73

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.60%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $20.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Veoneer on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD). The company also provides driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning, and other technologies critical for ADAS, HAD, and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

