Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,840.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,840 ($102.43) and last traded at GBX 7,800 ($101.91), with a volume of 99676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,744 ($101.18).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,111.40. The firm has a market cap of £10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

