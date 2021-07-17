Crust Shadow (CSM) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $5,368.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00804067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

