CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. CSP has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00 and a beta of 1.77.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

