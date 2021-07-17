Css LLC Il Acquires New Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,927,000. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.7% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

