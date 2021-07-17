Css LLC Il Invests $137,000 in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:PTICU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.