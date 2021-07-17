Css LLC Il Invests $204,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ LBTYB opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.95.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.