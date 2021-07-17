CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Insider Sells $821,900.00 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,642,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,413. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 145.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 254.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 313,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after buying an additional 225,131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in CSX by 194.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,467,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,055,000 after buying an additional 968,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

