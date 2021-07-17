CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

