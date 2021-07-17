CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
