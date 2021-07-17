CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and approximately $399.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00051368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00034501 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00234284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00034014 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,685,963 coins and its circulating supply is 141,685,963 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

