CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVSI. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CV Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CV Sciences has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.12.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

