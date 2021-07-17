CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $10,220.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

