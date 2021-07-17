Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cyanotech stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. Cyanotech has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Cyanotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant that is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement, which is used for extra energy, strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

