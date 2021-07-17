DAD Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. DAD has a total market cap of $50.17 million and $756,230.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00799477 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

