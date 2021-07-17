Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €100.00 ($117.65) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.93 ($108.15).

DAI opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. Daimler has a one year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a one year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

