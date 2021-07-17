Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 2,961 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $147,309.75.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

