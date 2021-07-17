Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 2,961 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $147,309.75.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $913.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
