Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 7,403,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,640,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.83. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

