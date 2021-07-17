Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5,015,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises 100.0% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.64. 890,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,828.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 901,334 shares of company stock valued at $80,027,498. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

