Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,625.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $255,485.56 and $7,625.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00103977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00144318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.61 or 1.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 607,331 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.