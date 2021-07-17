DAV Coin Market Capitalization Tops $989,561.91 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $989,561.91 and approximately $905,647.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00052855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00383497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,192.04 or 0.99989105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002305 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

