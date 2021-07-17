David E. Oreilly Sells 37,439 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36.

ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $602.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

