David M. Carter Sells 2,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider David M. Carter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

KTOS traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

