Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. Decibel Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

