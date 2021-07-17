Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on DCTH. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

DCTH stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 41,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $12,826,112.83. Also, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,850 shares of company stock worth $364,183. Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,301,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

