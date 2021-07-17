Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $264,145.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00020188 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $69.62 million and $264,145.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,145.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.25 or 0.06169589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.12 or 0.01403377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.00382730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00627597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00390903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00303126 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,728,256 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

