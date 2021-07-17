Desire (DSR) Market Cap Reaches $43,006.28

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Desire has a total market cap of $43,006.28 and approximately $20,265.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.56 or 0.06160292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.01404837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00383733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00133740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.46 or 0.00628769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00390466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00303007 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

