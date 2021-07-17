Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) a $67.95 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.95 target price on TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TODGF opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

