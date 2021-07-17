Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $1,001.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

BLK opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,259 shares of company stock worth $31,959,240 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

