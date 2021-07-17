Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

