DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,523.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $19,523.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $142.90 or 0.00451819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00038426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00143618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,637.56 or 1.00034308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

