DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $8.58 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $11,509.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $28,233.82 or 0.89128080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00143936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,708.97 or 1.00098368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 304 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

