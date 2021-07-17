Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $145,172.59 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 64.1% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $145,172.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,240.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.40 or 0.06136413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.61 or 0.01394553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00384226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00132981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00628869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00389713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.14 or 0.00304416 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,574,991 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

