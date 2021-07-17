Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.57% of Meredith worth $62,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meredith by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDP. lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

