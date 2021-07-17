Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $61,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.57. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

