Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Sells 8,383 Shares

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $262,387.90.

Discovery stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

