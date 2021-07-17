Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives Hold Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.54.

DHC stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

