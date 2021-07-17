DOC.COM (MTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,486.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $2,486.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00791986 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About DOC.COM

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,839,062 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

