Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 801,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Domtar has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

