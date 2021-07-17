Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.82.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 231,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,429. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

