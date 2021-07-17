Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 220,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,237. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

