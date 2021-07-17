E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.30 ($15.65) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.22 ($13.20).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($12.25) on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.11.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

