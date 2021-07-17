eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 186,809 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in eBay by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after purchasing an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 182,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $5,869,563.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

