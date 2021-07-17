Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,433 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 853.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.